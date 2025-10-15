Left Menu

Erik Spoelstra to Lead Team USA Basketball Through 2028 Olympics

Erik Spoelstra has been named head coach of the U.S. men's national basketball team, leading them through to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Known for his success with the Miami Heat, Spoelstra aims to maintain the team's winning legacy after medaling in recent international competitions.

Erik Spoelstra, the celebrated coach of the Miami Heat, has taken on the role of head coach for the United States men's national basketball team. His tenure will extend through the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

In a distinguished career featuring back-to-back NBA championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013, Spoelstra also contributed to the team's gold at last year's Paris Games as an assistant coach. Additionally, he served under Steve Kerr at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, where the USA team finished fourth.

Spoelstra expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, emphasizing his readiness to uphold the distinguished traditions of USA Basketball. Under his guidance, the team looks to build on its historic success, including its impressive Olympic gold medal count since basketball became an Olympic sport in 1936.

