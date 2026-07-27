Singapore's Monetary Policy Tightens Amid Rising Inflation Risks

Singapore's central bank surprised markets on Monday by tightening its monetary policy settings, motivated by inflationary risks linked to ongoing Middle East conflicts. These conflicts have kept energy costs high, compelling the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to slightly increase the appreciation rate of its exchange rate-based policy band, known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER).

The MAS clarified that this adjustment is less significant than its last tightening in April and maintained that the policy band's width and center level remain unchanged. Recent analysis highlighted the likelihood of heightened core inflation starting in July, with expectations for it to decline noticeably by mid-2027. In response to these measures, the Singapore dollar gained slightly against the U.S. dollar.

Amidst these policy changes, economists expressed concern over the macroeconomic outlook, emphasizing uncertainty in inflation forecasts, especially if energy prices surge. Preliminary data indicated stronger-than-expected economic growth driven by AI demand, prompting predictions that both headline and core inflation may hover above 2% until the latter half of 2027.