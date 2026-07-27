Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Play: Transforming OpenAI's Data Infrastructure

Nvidia is reportedly negotiating a significant financial backing for OpenAI's expansive data center project worth $250 billion, as cited by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. The plan involves leasing a 10-gigawatt facility developed by SoftBank's energy subsidiary in southern Ohio.

If the deal proceeds, it would mark OpenAI's initial step toward self-reliant infrastructure, diverging from its current outsourcing to tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle. For Nvidia, the agreement assures substantial demand for its chips, with total project costs exceeding $500 billion, WSJ reports.

The deal aligns with a broader industry trend where tech firms increasingly leverage financial markets for AI infrastructure development, with 2023 spending estimated at $700 billion. Nvidia, OpenAI, and relevant parties have not commented on the report. Other industry players, including Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google, have also expressed interest.