Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Play: Transforming OpenAI's Data Infrastructure

Nvidia is in discussions to back a massive data center project for OpenAI with $250 billion in financing guarantees. This deal signifies a strategic move for both companies and reflects a broader trend in tech giants funding AI infrastructure, with anticipated spending surpassing $700 billion in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 07:23 IST
Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Play: Transforming OpenAI's Data Infrastructure
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Nvidia is reportedly negotiating a significant financial backing for OpenAI's expansive data center project worth $250 billion, as cited by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. The plan involves leasing a 10-gigawatt facility developed by SoftBank's energy subsidiary in southern Ohio.

If the deal proceeds, it would mark OpenAI's initial step toward self-reliant infrastructure, diverging from its current outsourcing to tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle. For Nvidia, the agreement assures substantial demand for its chips, with total project costs exceeding $500 billion, WSJ reports.

The deal aligns with a broader industry trend where tech firms increasingly leverage financial markets for AI infrastructure development, with 2023 spending estimated at $700 billion. Nvidia, OpenAI, and relevant parties have not commented on the report. Other industry players, including Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google, have also expressed interest.

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