El Salvador’s Political Showdown: Opposition Announces Presidential Candidates

El Salvador's political landscape is heating up as the opposition parties have declared their contenders for the next presidential election.

Maytee Iraheta was officially announced as a candidate for the right-wing ARENA party. She made her candidacy public during a statement to reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the left-wing FMLN took to social media to reveal Rafael Aguirre, a doctor and union leader, as their representative. Both candidates will run against the current President, Nayib Bukele, who faces re-election next year.