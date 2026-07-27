El Salvador’s Political Showdown: Opposition Announces Presidential Candidates

El Salvador's opposition parties have announced Maytee Iraheta and Rafael Aguirre as presidential candidates. Iraheta represents the right-wing ARENA party, while Aguirre stands for the left-wing FMLN. Both aim to challenge incumbent President Nayib Bukele in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 07:23 IST
El Salvador’s Political Showdown: Opposition Announces Presidential Candidates
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  • Country:
  • El Salvador

El Salvador's political landscape is heating up as the opposition parties have declared their contenders for the next presidential election.

Maytee Iraheta was officially announced as a candidate for the right-wing ARENA party. She made her candidacy public during a statement to reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the left-wing FMLN took to social media to reveal Rafael Aguirre, a doctor and union leader, as their representative. Both candidates will run against the current President, Nayib Bukele, who faces re-election next year.

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