El Salvador’s Political Showdown: Opposition Announces Presidential Candidates
El Salvador's opposition parties have announced Maytee Iraheta and Rafael Aguirre as presidential candidates. Iraheta represents the right-wing ARENA party, while Aguirre stands for the left-wing FMLN. Both aim to challenge incumbent President Nayib Bukele in the upcoming election.
- Country:
- El Salvador
El Salvador's political landscape is heating up as the opposition parties have declared their contenders for the next presidential election.
Maytee Iraheta was officially announced as a candidate for the right-wing ARENA party. She made her candidacy public during a statement to reporters on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the left-wing FMLN took to social media to reveal Rafael Aguirre, a doctor and union leader, as their representative. Both candidates will run against the current President, Nayib Bukele, who faces re-election next year.
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