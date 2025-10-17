Sri Lanka post 105/7 against South Africa in rain-shortened Women's WC match
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka scored 105 for 7 against South Africa in their women's World Cup match reduced to 20 overs a side due to heavy rains here on Friday.
Rain stopped play after the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings when the co-hosts were 46 for 2 and the game resumed more than five hours later.
Vishmi Gunaratne came back after retiring hurt on 12 to top-score for Sri Lanka with 34 off 33 balls.
For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/30) was the most successful bowler while Masabata Klaas took two wickets and Nadine de Klerk got one.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 for 7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match in Colombo.
Women's World Cup scoreboard: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the their Women's World Cup match in Colombo.
Wolvaardt, Tazmin fire South Africa to 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in truncated game
NPC Research Focuses on Safeguarding South Africa’s Agricultural Future Amid Climate Threats