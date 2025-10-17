Left Menu

Sri Lanka post 105/7 against South Africa in rain-shortened Women's WC match

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:52 IST
Sri Lanka post 105/7 against South Africa in rain-shortened Women's WC match
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka scored 105 for 7 against South Africa in their women's World Cup match reduced to 20 overs a side due to heavy rains here on Friday.

Rain stopped play after the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings when the co-hosts were 46 for 2 and the game resumed more than five hours later.

Vishmi Gunaratne came back after retiring hurt on 12 to top-score for Sri Lanka with 34 off 33 balls.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/30) was the most successful bowler while Masabata Klaas took two wickets and Nadine de Klerk got one.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 for 7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India
2
Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private institutions exploit parents

Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private...

 Pakistan
3
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market

India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tac...

 India
4
Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025