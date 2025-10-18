India's Satwik-Chirag advance to Denmark Open semifinals, Lakshya Sen's run ends in quarter-finals

India's ace men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj rankireddy and Chirag shetty advanced to the semi-finals of the men's doubles in the Denmark Open 2025 badminton tournament in Denmark on Friday, with a 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 win over Indonesia's unseeded pair Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat in 65 minutes. In a thrilling match, Satwik and Chirag pulled away from 17-16 with four straight points to take the opening game, but their opponents fought back in the second, drawing level at 17-all after facing a 10-4 deficit, as per Olympics.com.

In the third, Satwik and Chirag quickly regained control after an even start and sustained the momentum to seal victory and a place in the semi-finals. Chirag and Rankireddy will face Japan's world No. 10 duo, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, on Saturday. The Indian pair have the edge in their head-to-head, leading 4-1 against the Japanese.

After successive runners-up finishes at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters last month, Sat-Chi are aiming to go one better at the ongoing BWF Super 750 tournament. Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen's outing in the Denmark Open 2025 badminton tournament came to an end after he lost in the quarter-final match to world No. 7 Alex Lanier of France 21-9, 21-14 in 44 minutes at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense on Friday.

Lakshya Sen, who had stunned world No. 2 Anders Antonsen in the previous round, struggled to recover in both games after falling behind early. He trailed 11-5 and 11-4 at the two mid-game intervals. Earlier in the tournament, Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan were ousted from the mixed doubles event after a 21-14, 21-11 defeat against Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil. (ANI)

