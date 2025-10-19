Motor racing-Verstappen beats Norris to U.S. Grand Prix pole
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday as McLaren's Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified sixth.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday as McLaren's Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified sixth. Continuing a perfect run of form, after winning a sprint race from pole position at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, the four times world champion beat McLaren's Lando Norris for the top slot.
Norris had crashed out of the sprint after a collision with Piastri that saw the championship's top two retire without scoring. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third fastest and shares the second row with Mercedes' George Russell, winner of the previous round in Singapore.
