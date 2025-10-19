Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Giants close to hiring Tennessee's Tony Vitello as manager

The San Francisco Giants are moving toward hiring Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello as their next manager, The Athletic reported on Saturday. While other media outlets confirmed that the move is trending in that direction, Vitello told Knox News on Saturday that "nothing is done."

Bulls' Zach Collins out at least 4 weeks after wrist surgery

Chicago Bulls power forward Zach Collins will be evaluated in four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, the team announced Saturday. Collins had the surgery on Friday, one day after sustaining the injury during the second half of Chicago's 126-120 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) to be reevaluated in one week

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in one week, per multiple media reports. As a result, the star big man is expected to miss the team's opener Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. In his absence, veteran posts Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric are expected to take on larger roles. Both centers started games for the team this preseason.

Report: Clippers sign F Jahmyl Telfort to two-way deal

The Los Angeles Clippers signed forward Jahmyl Telfort to a two-way contract, per ESPN. Telfort played for the Clippers this preseason on an Exhibit 10 deal. After playing briefly and failing to score in two other exhibition games, the 6-foot-7 rookie enjoyed a productive outing on Friday. He recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes against the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors waive guards Seth Curry, LJ Cryer

The Golden State Warriors waived guards Seth Curry and LJ Cryer on Saturday, but Curry reportedly will return to the roster. Basketball writer Marc Stein, in a post to X, said Golden State plans to bring back the younger brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry next month when "they have sufficient financial flexibility" to do so.

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel (heel) out vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the host Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Samuel is nursing a heel injury for the Commanders (3-3), who also are without fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin against the Cowboys (2-3-1). The latter will miss his fourth consecutive contest with a quadriceps injury that he sustained in Washington's 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21.

49ers activate star TE George Kittle (hamstring) from IR

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing five games due to a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (pectoral) also was activated from the IR ahead of the Sunday night home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports: Astros signing RHP Nate Pearson to 1-year deal

The Houston Astros are signing right-hander Nate Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, per multiple reports. The former first-round pick spent most of this season with the Chicago Cubs, going 0-1 with a 9.20 ERA in 11 games out of the bullpen.

Report: Nuggets waive C Moses Brown, F Kessler Edwards

The Denver Nuggets have waived center Moses Brown and forward Kessler Edwards, per The Denver Gazette. The 26-year-old Brown spent time with both the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks last season. Overall, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in only 9.2 minutes per game.

Baseball-Ohtani leaves sporting world in awe as Dodgers return to World Series

Shohei Ohtani's otherworldly performance that propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series has left the sporting world in awe, with players and legends alike marvelling at what may have been the greatest single-game display in MLB history. In a Friday night masterpiece, Ohtani flashed his dominance on both sides of the ball, hitting three homers and pitching six scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters to complete a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

