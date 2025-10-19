Corinthians wins a third straight Women''s Copa Libertadores title

Corinthians clinched its sixth Women's Copa Libertadores crown after defeating Deportivo Cali on penalties after struggling for much of the final.

The teams finished regulation scoreless, prompting the shootout. Cali's Kelly Ibargüen suffered the only miss and Ingrid Aparecida Jhonson Borges secured the 5-3 shootout win when she tricked goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo into diving the wrong way.

Corinthians celebrated a record third consecutive Copa title. It has not conceded a goal in regulation in its last five finals dating to 2019. The result also underlined Brazil's supremacy in South American women's club soccer, producing at least one finalist in 16 of the 17 finals and the champion 14 times.

"We gave it our all. The penalties were a lucky draw, and I'm very proud of my team," Cali's Stefanía Perlaza said.

In addition to winning the $2 million in prize money, Corinthians earned the right to compete in the first Women's Champions Cup in January-February in London.

In the match for third place, Brazil's Ferroviaria defeated Chile's Colo Colo 1-0 with an early goal from Katiuscia Fernandes Soares.

