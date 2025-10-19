Football match organised in Mizoram to raise awareness against narcoterrorism

In a bid to raise awareness against narcotics and substance abuse, the WATO Trust on Saturday organised a 'Football Exhibition Match - Awareness Campaign Against Narcoterrorism' under its flagship initiative, 'Project Bramhastra', an official statement said.

The event was attended by Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh.

WATO Trust is a non-profit organisation that fights new-age terrorism through peace-building initiatives focused on sports, culture, and education.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh commended the WATO Trust for its efforts to combat narcotics and substance abuse through sports-based campaigns across Mizoram, the statement said.

Highlighting the theme of global unity embodied in the phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the Governor praised Dr. Yogita Karache, founder and president of WATO Trust, and her team for their continued commitment to the cause.

The governor noted that drug addiction silently erodes physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being, simultaneously dismantling families, weakening societies, and robbing the nation of its youth.

Highlighting Mizoram's pivotal role as the birthplace and epicentre of Project Bramhastra, Singh emphasised the urgent need for collective action to combat drug trafficking and addiction, particularly given the state's proximity to international borders.

He commended the remarkable achievement of registering 104 basketball teams in the campaign and urged young people to embrace sports over destructive habits, choosing the playing field over the streets.

The event was also attended by Arjuna Awardee and former India hockey player Mr. Prabhjot Singh, and WWE superstar Mr. Shanky Singh, among others.

