Motor racing-No major concerns, says Piastri after seeing F1 lead slashed

Oscar Piastri said he still had full confidence in his ability to win the Formula One championship, and no major concerns, despite a tough weekend in Texas that saw rivals slash his overall lead.

The Australian retired from the Saturday sprint after a first corner collision with McLaren teammate Lando Norris and finished fifth in Sunday's main race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. Norris is now only 14 points behind, after starting the weekend 22 adrift, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen won both races and is 40 behind Piastri after lagging him by 104 at the end of August.

There are five rounds remaining, with two more sprint races and a maximum 141 points to be won. "You know, I've been in fights that were as close or at this point even closer than what they are now," Piastri told reporters, referring to previous experience in junior championships.

"I've got the evidence for myself that things can still turn out well and I still fully believe that I can win the championship. "This weekend has obviously been tough and the gap has come down a little bit in the last few weekends. But, you know, again, performance is what's going to win you a championship, not just looking at points and seeing if you can increase it or decrease it.

"The faster you go, the more points you're going to score and that's what I'll focus on." Piastri played down the threat from Verstappen, who has won three of the last four races and is chasing a fifth successive title, with the dream back on after looking impossible not so long ago.

Recognising that he had simply not gelled with the car, Piastri said the problem seemed to be more in qualifying than race pace. "I'd still rather be where I am than the other two," added the 24-year-old.

"He (Verstappen) has obviously had a good run in the last few races. But ultimately, if we can find our way again, find our pace - and certainly for me, find our pace again - then I don't have any major concerns. "There's still a long way to go in the championship...he's obviously chased it down pretty quick, but it's not exactly a small gap with five rounds to go."

