Sinner Withdraws from Davis Cup as Alcaraz Aims to Lead Spain

In a surprising turn of events, Jannik Sinner has opted out of this year's Davis Cup Finals, as confirmed by Italy's recent team announcement.

Despite spearheading Italy's successful campaign last season, Sinner, currently the second-ranked player globally, won't join his team in Bologna this time around. The decision paves the way for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who will be a key player for Spain.

Italy's dynamic squad now comprises Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Musetti, and Andrea Vavassori. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will attempt to secure Spain's first Davis Cup victory since their 2019 win. Germany will also have a strong presence with Alexander Zverev making his debut appearance in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)