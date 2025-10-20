Sinner Withdraws from Davis Cup as Alcaraz Aims to Lead Spain
Jannik Sinner will not participate in the Davis Cup Finals, as Italy announced their team without him. Despite leading Italy to victory last year, he won't play in Bologna. Carlos Alcaraz will represent Spain. Volandri's team includes Matteo Berrettini and others. Spain aims for their first title since 2019.
In a surprising turn of events, Jannik Sinner has opted out of this year's Davis Cup Finals, as confirmed by Italy's recent team announcement.
Despite spearheading Italy's successful campaign last season, Sinner, currently the second-ranked player globally, won't join his team in Bologna this time around. The decision paves the way for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who will be a key player for Spain.
Italy's dynamic squad now comprises Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Musetti, and Andrea Vavassori. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will attempt to secure Spain's first Davis Cup victory since their 2019 win. Germany will also have a strong presence with Alexander Zverev making his debut appearance in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hermoso recalled by new Spain women's coach for Nations League semifinals
ED attaches worth Rs 2,385 crore of crypto in OctaFX money laundering case; alleged mastermind arrested in Spain
Jenni Hermoso recalled by new Spain women''s coach for Nations League semifinals
Soccer-Hermoso returns as Bermudez names first Spain squad for Nations League semis
ED attaches crypto assets worth Rs 2,385 cr in OctaFX Ponzi scam; mastermind arrested in Spain