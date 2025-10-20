Bangladesh Battles in 50 Overs: A Gripping Cricket Showdown

In an intense cricket clash, Bangladesh faced formidable competition, concluding their innings at a total of 195 runs for the loss of nine wickets across 50 overs.

Key performances included Sharmin Akhter's unbeaten 64 and Nigar Sultana's crucial contribution of 77 runs. Chamari Athapaththu posed a major challenge, taking four wickets for Sri Lanka.

Despite quick setbacks, the Bangladesh squad showed immense grit and resolve, striving hard against the efficient Sri Lankan bowling attack.

