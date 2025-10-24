NBA Rocked by Scandal: Billups and Rozier Charged in Federal Gambling Probe

Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier, renowned figures in the NBA, have been charged in two expansive federal gambling investigations connected to organized crime families and insider betting activities. The charges relate to poker games and sports wagering, creating a scandal that intertwines the NBA with illicit gambling enterprises.

According to authorities, Rozier was part of a scheme where NBA insiders provided non-public information, allowing criminal associates to exploit betting markets. Meanwhile, Billups allegedly participated in a separate operation rigging poker games, drawing unsuspecting players into fixed contests.

The allegations underscore the involvement of New York's infamous Mafia families and have prompted a response from major sports organizations. As the investigation unfolds, it highlights both the potential vulnerabilities in sports betting and ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of professional leagues.

