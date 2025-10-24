Lando Norris' Cheeky Jab: Red Bull Fined Over Pit Wall Tape Incident

In a lighthearted exchange, Formula One driver Lando Norris took a jab at Red Bull Racing after their recent fine over a pit lane incident. The controversy occurred when a Red Bull mechanic attempted to remove grid marker tape placed by the McLaren team during the Austin race, leading to a financial penalty for Red Bull.

Despite the unexpected intervention, Norris secured second place, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking pole position and the victory. Norris, who humorously noted he didn't require the tape for alignment, highlighted the competitive antics prevalent in the sport. McLaren had adhered the tape for backup support on the pit wall.

Notably, this isn't the first incident of its kind as Norris mentioned. While grid marker tape is commonly used and not against regulations, the involvement of another team stirred the pot. Verstappen acknowledged the fine as justified, underscoring the intensifying dynamics in F1 racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)