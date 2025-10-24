Left Menu

Lando Norris' Cheeky Jab: Red Bull Fined Over Pit Wall Tape Incident

Lando Norris humorously jabbed at Red Bull after they were fined for attempting to remove Norris' McLaren grid marker tape at the Austin race. While Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the pole and won, Norris finished second without needing the tape. The incident highlights Formula One's competitive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 06:28 IST
Lando Norris' Cheeky Jab: Red Bull Fined Over Pit Wall Tape Incident
Lando Norris

In a lighthearted exchange, Formula One driver Lando Norris took a jab at Red Bull Racing after their recent fine over a pit lane incident. The controversy occurred when a Red Bull mechanic attempted to remove grid marker tape placed by the McLaren team during the Austin race, leading to a financial penalty for Red Bull.

Despite the unexpected intervention, Norris secured second place, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking pole position and the victory. Norris, who humorously noted he didn't require the tape for alignment, highlighted the competitive antics prevalent in the sport. McLaren had adhered the tape for backup support on the pit wall.

Notably, this isn't the first incident of its kind as Norris mentioned. While grid marker tape is commonly used and not against regulations, the involvement of another team stirred the pot. Verstappen acknowledged the fine as justified, underscoring the intensifying dynamics in F1 racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
2
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global
3
Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025