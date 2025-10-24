NASCAR Trial Looms Amid Antitrust Fight and Team Backlash

NASCAR and two of its teams returned to court Thursday as their antitrust fight reignited after failed mediation attempts. With team owner Michael Jordan in attendance, the hearing included laughter at some proceedings and highlighted the deepening rift as the sides move closer to a trial.

Jeffrey Kessler, representing the teams, accused NASCAR of monopolistic practices and promised to ensure a fair competition. 23XI Racing, co-owned by Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports filed the lawsuit, opposing charter agreements critical to NASCAR's business model; without these, the teams fear closure.

Attempted mediation by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell and former NBA executive Jeffrey Mishkin failed. The trial begins Dec. 1, but teams remain far apart. NASCAR claims freedom for teams to join IndyCar and F1, but the arguments faced criticism from experts, with Jordan visibly amused at NASCAR's position.

