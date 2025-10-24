Left Menu

Tour de France 2026: Montmartre Finale Sparks Excitement

The 2026 Tour de France will feature its grand finale in Montmartre, Paris, following this year's success. The race will start in Barcelona, incorporating iconic locations like Alpe d'Huez and Butte Montmartre. The Tour de France Femmes will begin in Lausanne, Switzerland, highlighting increased participation and challenging courses.

Updated: 24-10-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:26 IST
This year's massive success has prompted the Tour de France to once again conclude its 2026 edition at the iconic Montmartre in Paris, with two finishes at the legendary Alpe d'Huez.

Amidst packed streets in Montmartre, the 2026 Tour is set for a grand showcase, including exciting new features such as fresh routes featuring Sacré-Cœur basilica.

Highlighting the race's grandeur, the women's Tour will start in Lausanne, Switzerland, furthering the global reach and significance of competitive cycling.

