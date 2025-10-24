Left Menu

Sophie Devine Reflects on Retirement as India Dominates Women's Cricket

Sophie Devine, after leading New Zealand in her fifth World Cup, reflects on her imminent ODI retirement following New Zealand's defeat to India. Despite New Zealand's small population, Devine remains hopeful about the future of women's cricket. She praised Smriti Mandhana's performance and expressed mixed emotions about her team's journey and future.

24-10-2025
Sophie Devine, the legendary New Zealand cricket captain, is preparing for her final ODI after her team's World Cup hopes were dashed by India. Despite the disappointment, Devine remains optimistic about the future of women's cricket, especially in India, where enthusiasm is soaring.

Devine praised India's domestic structure and highlighted the potential growth of the sport, with the Women's Premier League (WPL) revolutionizing the game. She acknowledged New Zealand's challenges but expressed confidence in the next generation of players like Isabelle Gaze, Brooke Halliday, and Amelia Kerr.

As she retires, Devine reflected on the emotional journey and her 'maternal instincts' towards her team. Despite weather disruptions and a tough campaign, Devine insists New Zealand will leave with pride after their final game against England. She also celebrated Smriti Mandhana's achievements, citing them as a benchmark for future talents.

