Marika Koroibete Bids Farewell to Wallabies Glory Days

Marika Koroibete has announced the end of his illustrious international rugby career with the Australian Wallabies after accumulating 63 tests and scoring 20 tries. The Japan-based winger, known for winning the prestigious John Eales Medal twice, will no longer don the Wallabies gold under coach Joe Schmidt's current strategy.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement for the team's future, Koroibete acknowledged the incoming wave of young talent. "It's exciting to see the Wallabies grow and reach their potential," he remarked during his announcement in Brisbane.

As the Wallabies focus on nurturing new talent for the World Cup, coach Schmidt has named Corey Toole and Dylan Pietsch in the starting line-up for their upcoming test against Japan, signaling a new era for the team.

