Rain Disrupts Women's World Cup Match at Premadasa

Rain once again disrupted proceedings at the R Premadasa Stadium during the ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, leading to an abandoned game on Friday. Pakistan, who were asked to bat, had reached 18 without loss in 4.2 overs before relentless rain intervened.

It was the fifth washout out of 11 matches at the venue, sparking questions about the tournament's scheduling. The Northeast monsoon was expected during this time, yet the organizers proceeded with the schedule, leaving teams and fans at the mercy of the weather.

The washout dashed Sri Lanka's semifinal hopes, as they finished fifth with five points. Pakistan ended without a victory. The match, delayed by hours due to rain and fierce winds, was called off at 8.10 pm after multiple pitch inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)