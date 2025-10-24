Rising Star Mahli Beardman Joins Australia's T20I Squad

Australia has strategically added under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Mahli Beardman to their T20I squad for the home series against reigning world champions India. This adjustment takes place for games three to five, allowing Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott to rest, preparing for their Ashes commitments.

The 20-year-old right-armer, known for his impressive height and ability to swing the ball at mid-140 km/h, presents a fresh challenge for India. Notably, Beardman was also part of the U19 World Cup-winning team, making significant contributions with his bowling prowess.

Beardman's career has been on a promising trajectory, with significant performances in List A and T20 formats. Under mentorship from renowned pacer Dennis Lillie, the young bowler continues to refine his skills. Beardman notes the invaluable input from seasoned player Pat Cummins, emphasizing strategic crease angles. A successful series could set the stage for his potential selection in the Ashes lineup.

