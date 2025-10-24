Left Menu

Renovation Works Stir Controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium track is undergoing renovations until November 15, causing closure for athletes and sparking protests from SAI trainees. The issue was resolved with communication, but a separate controversy arose over the removal of stray dogs, defying a Supreme Court order meant to protect them.

  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in India will remain closed to athletes until November 15 due to ongoing renovations, confirmed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.

Trainees from SAI's 'Come and Play' program, unfamiliar with the closure, protested after being denied entry, a situation promptly addressed by SAI officials and coaches. Renovation work limits access, but athletes can return post-November 15.

Compounding the situation, a dispute arose concerning the relocation of stray dogs from the stadium, which activists argue violates a Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the removal of healthy strays. The dogs' removal followed incidents involving bites during a recent championships event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

