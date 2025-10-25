Canada's Blue Jays: Baseball's Beacon Amid Economic Gloom

On Friday night, Canadians are looking for solace amid economic gloom as the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Their success brings hope and unites the nation, even as U.S.-Canada trade talks have hit a snag with President Donald Trump abruptly cancelling negotiations.

For lifelong fans like Kirsty Crawford from Winnipeg, the Blue Jays' journey to the World Series represents more than just a win for Toronto—it's a victory for all Canadians. "They definitely are Canada's team," she says, echoing the sentiments of new and old baseball enthusiasts drawn in by the team's accomplishments.

Decades after embedding themselves in the Canadian psyche as a national icon, the Blue Jays are yet again a beacon of unity in times of political strain. Fans across the globe, from Niagara Falls to Nairobi, are watching keenly, believing in the team's potential to bring joy and positivity despite geopolitical tensions.

