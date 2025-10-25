Formula One's Cost Cap Conundrum: Teams Under Scrutiny

Formula One's 2024 accounts, still under review, suggest potential breaches of cost caps, according to Sauber team boss Jonathan Wheatley. This delay in publication has fueled speculation about financial discrepancies.

Ferrari's Fred Vasseur suggests caution, urging teams to trust the FIA's ongoing review process. He believes balancing sporting penalties with technical issues is complex, especially with financial audits not being straightforward.

Team principals, including Haas' Ayo Komatsu, are adjusting to these financial challenges, awaiting FIA's upcoming announcement as the Cost Cap Administration finalizes its evaluation.

