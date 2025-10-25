Formula One's Cost Cap Conundrum: Teams Under Scrutiny
Speculation rises as the yet-to-be-published Formula One accounts for the 2024 season remain under review, potentially indicating a breach of cost caps by teams. Sauber's Jonathan Wheatley highlighted challenges in managing budgets, while Ferrari's Fred Vasseur called for trust in the FIA's process amid these financial uncertainties.
Formula One's 2024 accounts, still under review, suggest potential breaches of cost caps, according to Sauber team boss Jonathan Wheatley. This delay in publication has fueled speculation about financial discrepancies.
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur suggests caution, urging teams to trust the FIA's ongoing review process. He believes balancing sporting penalties with technical issues is complex, especially with financial audits not being straightforward.
Team principals, including Haas' Ayo Komatsu, are adjusting to these financial challenges, awaiting FIA's upcoming announcement as the Cost Cap Administration finalizes its evaluation.
