Shohei Ohtani Faces Fan Fury in World Series Opener Against Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani, who famously chose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency, faced a hostile reception at the World Series opener. Blue Jays fans loudly expressed their discontent over the decision during Ohtani's last at-bat in a game Toronto dominated with an 11-4 victory.

A sellout crowd of 44,353 chanted 'We don't need you!' to the Japanese star, echoing sentiments felt since Ohtani turned down Toronto's offer two years ago. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains confident in Ohtani's abilities despite this, hoping he builds on his seventh-inning two-run home run.

Ohtani's earlier missed opportunities, including a groundout with bases loaded, were overshadowed by his crucial homer even as speculation about his potential Blue Jays contract remains a talking point. Toronto manager John Schneider appreciates fans' passion, noting their intense participation throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)