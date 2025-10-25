Showdown at the Women's World Cup: England vs. New Zealand

As the Women's World Cup progresses, England, already assured of a place in the semifinals, prepares to face New Zealand in their last league match on Sunday. The game offers a crucial opportunity for England to fine-tune its batting lineup, which has shown vulnerability in recent matches.

Despite a commanding start with a 10-wicket victory over South Africa, England's subsequent matches have highlighted their inconsistency. Collapses against Bangladesh and Pakistan have raised concerns, particularly against skilled inswing bowlers like Pakistan's Fatima Sana.

New Zealand, meanwhile, grapples with its own challenges after losing key matches and battling rain disruptions. A heavy loss to India dashed their semifinal hopes, but the team aims to finish strong against England, fueled by standout performances from Sophie Devine.

(With inputs from agencies.)