India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

In a nail-biting finish to the ODI series, Matt Renshaw displayed his newfound white ball skills with a notable fifty for Australia. Despite his efforts, India, led by bowler Harshit Rana, maintained relentless pressure to limit Australia to a humbling 236 runs.

Australia, choosing to bat, struggled to stabilize their innings as India's bowlers consistently claimed wickets. India's spinners were particularly formidable in the middle overs, strangling the run flow and causing difficulties for the Australian batsmen.

Rana's remarkable performance, a spell of 4/39, guided India on an impressive chapter during the game. However, despite Matt Renshaw's determined patience, India's sharp fielding and strategic bowling ultimately toppled Australia's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)