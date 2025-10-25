Left Menu

Sudan's Top Clubs Find Refuge in Rwanda Amid Ongoing Conflict

Three Sudanese clubs, Al Hilal, Al Merrikh, and Al Ahli Wad Madani, will play in Rwanda's league due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The civil strife since April 2023 has disrupted sporting activities, prompting the clubs to seek opportunities abroad while Sudan's infrastructure remains damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:16 IST
Sudan's Top Clubs Find Refuge in Rwanda Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to keep their sporting spirit alive amid civil unrest, three prominent Sudanese football clubs, Al Hilal, Al Merrikh, and Al Ahli Wad Madani, have joined Rwanda's football league this season. This move comes as Sudan grapples with conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, starting in April 2023.

Despite regaining control of the capital, Khartoum, many have returned, but the city's major clubs remain exiled due to damaged infrastructure. Previously, Al Hilal and Al Merrikh sought refuge in Mauritania, ensuring their competitive edge was sharpened for international fixtures.

Rwanda's Football Association has now welcomed these clubs, allowing them to maintain active competition. As a testament to their prowess, Al Hilal secured a spot in the African Champions League group phase with a victory over Kenya's Police. The Sudanese national team has also continued competing globally, despite not having played a home match since March 2023.

