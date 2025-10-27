Rohit Sharma: Beyond Cricket's Boundaries

In an impressive display of personal and professional growth, Rohit Sharma attributed his stellar performance in the ODI series against Australia to preparation done on his terms. Sharma's unbeaten 121 runs guided India to a nine-wicket triumph, avoiding a potential series whitewash by the hosts.

Despite this being his first competitive cricket since May's IPL, Sharma was named both man of the match and series, thanks to his solid performance and partnership with Virat Kohli. The duo's efforts were crucial in India's lone victory, demonstrating the value of adaptability and experience.

Sharma also praised Harshit Rana for his promising performances and expressed gratitude towards fans. While acknowledging the series loss, Sharma emphasized the importance of the positives, including contributions from emerging talents and the unwavering support from cricket enthusiasts in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)