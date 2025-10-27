From Refuge to the Field: Afghan Women's Team Triumphs Beyond Scorelines

In a symbolic triumph for women's rights, the Afghan Women's Refugee Team took to the field in a FIFA-organized tournament in Morocco. Despite a 6-1 defeat to Chad, the match marked a significant moment for the players, who have faced restrictions under the Taliban regime.

Women's sports have been virtually wiped out in Afghanistan since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021, prompting many female athletes to flee. With the creation of the Afghan Women's Refugee Team, led by coach Pauline Hamill, these women once again have a platform to showcase their talent.

The team, officially named Afghan Women United, is part of the four-team FIFA Unites: Women's Series. Despite the scoreline, captain Fatima Haidari emphasized the importance of their participation as a demonstration of what women are capable of achieving when given the opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)