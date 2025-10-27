Left Menu

From Refuge to the Field: Afghan Women's Team Triumphs Beyond Scorelines

The Afghan Women's Refugee Team played their first international match in a FIFA tournament in Morocco, a significant achievement as Afghan women's sports have been banned since the Taliban takeover. Despite losing to Chad, the match symbolized the team's resilience and the triumph of securing their right to play internationally.

Updated: 27-10-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:45 IST
In a symbolic triumph for women's rights, the Afghan Women's Refugee Team took to the field in a FIFA-organized tournament in Morocco. Despite a 6-1 defeat to Chad, the match marked a significant moment for the players, who have faced restrictions under the Taliban regime.

Women's sports have been virtually wiped out in Afghanistan since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021, prompting many female athletes to flee. With the creation of the Afghan Women's Refugee Team, led by coach Pauline Hamill, these women once again have a platform to showcase their talent.

The team, officially named Afghan Women United, is part of the four-team FIFA Unites: Women's Series. Despite the scoreline, captain Fatima Haidari emphasized the importance of their participation as a demonstration of what women are capable of achieving when given the opportunity.

