Morocco's Tourism Boom: Record 19.8 Million Visitors in 2025
In 2025, Morocco welcomed a record 19.8 million tourists, a 14% increase from the previous year. Tourism, a crucial part of the economy, contributes around 7% to the GDP. The country has expanded air routes and invested in accommodation facilities. By 2030, Morocco targets 26 million tourists as it prepares to co-host the World Cup.
Morocco experienced a significant surge in tourism with a record 19.8 million visitors in 2025, marking a 14% increase from the previous year, according to the tourism ministry.
This vital industry contributes approximately 7% to the nation's GDP and serves as a major source of employment and foreign currency. The country has introduced new air routes to attract more tourists and has invested in the renovation and expansion of its hotel infrastructure.
Between January and November, tourism revenue reached 124 billion dirhams ($13.5 billion), a 19% increase from the prior year. Looking ahead, Morocco aims to attract 26 million tourists by 2030 as it prepares to co-host the soccer World Cup with Spain and Portugal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Morocco
- tourism
- record visitors
- 2025
- economy
- jobs
- air routes
- World Cup
- hotel development
- growth
ALSO READ
Record-breaking Jubilee Year Boosts Rome's Tourism and Economy
Hundred Million Jobs Initiative: Empowering India's Workforce
Kerala Science Congress 2026: Fostering Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration
Kerala Government to Challenge K-TET Verdict to Safeguard Teachers' Jobs
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model