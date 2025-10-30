Left Menu

Goa to host Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships

He said that hosting the Asian Championships for the first time marks a major boost for Indias growing presence in international gymnastics. Dukenbayeva said the event represents the spirit of unity, artistry, and athletic excellence that defines our sport, adding that Indias hosting will inspire young gymnasts and strengthen acrobatics across Asia.

India is all set to host the Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships for the first time with Goa staging the event from October 31 to November 2.

Organised by the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa, and the Sports Authority of Goa, the championship will bring together top acrobatic gymnasts from across Asia for three days of high-level competition and artistic display. Aigul Dukenbayeva, Asian Gymnastic Union (AGU) Technical President, described the event as a ''historic milestone''. He said that hosting the Asian Championships for the first time marks a major boost for India's growing presence in international gymnastics. Dukenbayeva said the event ''represents the spirit of unity, artistry, and athletic excellence that defines our sport,'' adding that India's hosting ''will inspire young gymnasts and strengthen acrobatics across Asia''. GFI President Sudhir Mital called the championship ''a proud moment for India,'' noting that it reaffirms the federation's commitment to nurturing gymnastics talent and providing global exposure to Indian athletes''.

