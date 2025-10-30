Thrilling Upsets and Key Moves in the Sporting World
Recent sports news includes Austin Reaves' breathtaking buzzer-beater for the Lakers, Kent State's promotion of Mark Carney to permanent head coach, and the IOC ending its esports deal with Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Duke's promising freshmen class, the Blue Jays nearing a World Series title, and a major World Athletics fraud discovery are highlighted.
Austin Reaves delivered a stunning finish for the Los Angeles Lakers, securing a 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dramatic buzzer-beater. Despite missing key players, the Lakers shone with Reaves scoring 28 points. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia impressed for the Wolves with 27 points, including remarkable 3-point accuracy.
Kent State University has appointed Mark Carney as the official head coach, removing the interim tag. Carney's promotion follows the departure of Coach Kenni Burns, who had a challenging record. Elsewhere, the International Olympic Committee and Saudi Arabia concluded their esports partnership prematurely, parting to explore independent ventures.
In other sports developments, the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to a World Series victory after a stellar performance from rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage. The global athletics scene faced a shake-up as World Athletics uncovered a multimillion-euro theft by staff, prompting an investigation and criminal charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- NBA
- Lakers
- Austin Reaves
- Kent State
- Mark Carney
- Duke
- Blue Jays
- World Athletics
- esports