Left Menu

Aman Raj Triumphs Again: A New Star in Indian Golf

Aman Raj clinched his second consecutive victory by winning the IGPL Invitational at Tollygunge Golf Club. This victory makes Aman the first player to earn over Rs. 50 lakh in the IGPL Order of Merit and solidifies his status as a rising star in Indian golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:50 IST
Aman Raj Triumphs Again: A New Star in Indian Golf
Aman Raj
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of skill and composure, Aman Raj secured his second consecutive victory at the IGPL Invitational, held at the picturesque Tollygunge Golf Club on Friday. This triumph moves him to the top of the IGPL Order of Merit, setting a record as the first player to surpass Rs. 50 lakh earnings in just five events.

Finishing at an impressive 14-under, Aman survived a nail-biting finish against emerging teenage talent Veer Ganapathy. Despite being level with one hole to play, Aman's decisive birdie on the final hole clinched his victory, while Veer's unfortunate double bogey sealed his fate.

Aman's consistent performance has seen him fend off young challengers over consecutive weeks, reaffirming his confidence after a challenging start to the year. Aryan Roopa Anand, another promising player, achieved his best IGPL result with a solo third-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025