Aman Raj Triumphs Again: A New Star in Indian Golf

In a thrilling display of skill and composure, Aman Raj secured his second consecutive victory at the IGPL Invitational, held at the picturesque Tollygunge Golf Club on Friday. This triumph moves him to the top of the IGPL Order of Merit, setting a record as the first player to surpass Rs. 50 lakh earnings in just five events.

Finishing at an impressive 14-under, Aman survived a nail-biting finish against emerging teenage talent Veer Ganapathy. Despite being level with one hole to play, Aman's decisive birdie on the final hole clinched his victory, while Veer's unfortunate double bogey sealed his fate.

Aman's consistent performance has seen him fend off young challengers over consecutive weeks, reaffirming his confidence after a challenging start to the year. Aryan Roopa Anand, another promising player, achieved his best IGPL result with a solo third-place finish.

