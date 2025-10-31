The Hundred Cricket Transforms with IPL-Style Auction in 2026

In 2026, The Hundred cricket competition will adopt an IPL-style auction system, marking a significant shift from the previous draft format. The restructured salary budgets are set to attract top-tier talent from around the globe, aiming to enhance both the quality and excitement of the cricketing event.

The men's series will see a remarkable 45% increase in team spending, reaching 2.05 million pounds per team, while the women's series will experience a 100% rise to 880,000 pounds. Vikram Banerjee, managing director of The Hundred, expressed confidence that these changes will further elevate the competition's standards and appeal.

In addition, the ECB announced that teams can secure up to four pre-auction signings, involving a blend of overseas talents and England centrally contracted players. A combination of salary caps, mandatory minimum spends, and increased minimum salaries for women further reflect the progressive strides being taken.

