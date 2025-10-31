Russian Luge Athletes May Compete as Neutrals for 2026 Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered a pivotal ruling, potentially allowing Russian luge athletes to compete in the qualifying events for the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral status. This development comes after the Russian Luge Federation's appeal was partially upheld by the court.

In a controversial decision, the International Luge Federation initially extended a ban on Russian competitors, even if deemed neutral. However, the arbitration panel lifted part of this ban, allowing athletes who meet specific criteria to participate.

The ruling occurs amid ongoing global sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes, stemming from the geopolitical climate following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, some Russian athletes could still grace the Olympic stage, provided they strictly adhere to the criteria set forth for neutral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)