Shreyas Iyer Stable After Injury in Gripping Third ODI

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was discharged from a Sydney hospital following a minor procedure for spleen and rib cage injuries. The injury occurred while successfully catching Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia. Iyer will remain in Sydney for recovery and medical consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:56 IST
Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, has been released from a Sydney hospital after surgery on injuries sustained during a dramatic third ODI against Australia. His remarkable catch to dismiss Alex Carey resulted in a spleen and rib injury.

Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen with internal bleeding, which was swiftly managed through a minor procedure. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that Iyer is stable and recovering well.

The 30-year-old will stay in Sydney for follow-up medical consultations before returning to India when fit to fly. Iyer's absence from cricket is expected to last at least two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

