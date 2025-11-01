Shreyas Iyer Stable After Injury in Gripping Third ODI

Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, has been released from a Sydney hospital after surgery on injuries sustained during a dramatic third ODI against Australia. His remarkable catch to dismiss Alex Carey resulted in a spleen and rib injury.

Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen with internal bleeding, which was swiftly managed through a minor procedure. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that Iyer is stable and recovering well.

The 30-year-old will stay in Sydney for follow-up medical consultations before returning to India when fit to fly. Iyer's absence from cricket is expected to last at least two months.

