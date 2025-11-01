Kiwi Bowling Mastery Secures Series Sweep Against England
New Zealand completed a tense two-wicket win against England in the third ODI, wrapping up a 3-0 series sweep. Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy excelled in bowling, while Daryl Mitchell's pivotal innings set the stage for their chase. Tickner's all-around performance was instrumental in securing a home series victory.
New Zealand clinched a tense two-wicket win over England in the final one-day international, completing a series sweep of 3-0. The victory at Wellington Stadium highlighted New Zealand's dominance, thanks to exceptional swing bowling performances by Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy, who dismantled England's top order.
The chase was fraught with challenges, particularly with unfortunate run-outs of Devon Conway and Tom Latham due to deflections off the bowler's hands. Daryl Mitchell's contributions in previous matches were critical, but England sensed hope when he exited at 44, leaving New Zealand 27 runs shy at 196-8.
Tickner, awarded man of the match, secured a four-wicket haul in successive games, playing a crucial role after being called up as a replacement due to injuries in the squad. His 18 not out, alongside Zak Foulkes' composure, guided New Zealand to victory, maintaining their impressive home ODI record.
