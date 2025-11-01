Left Menu

England Faces Confidence Crisis Ahead of Ashes

England heads to the Ashes in Australia low on confidence after a 3-0 series loss to New Zealand in the one-day internationals. With batting struggles as the main issue, England crumbled to 222 all out before New Zealand chased down the target comfortably, raising concerns for the upcoming cricket contest.

  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England's cricket team is heading into the much-anticipated Ashes series against Australia with diminished confidence following a 3-0 loss to New Zealand in their recent one-day international series. England's batting woes were evident as they were bowled out for 222 in the decisive match, highlighting vulnerabilities ahead of the prestigious contest.

New Zealand sealed the victory with a strategy driven by determination, despite losing two wickets towards the end. The Kiwis successfully chased down the target with 32 balls remaining, thanks to resilient performances by Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner. New Zealand claimed the series opener by four wickets and the second match by five.

England's skipper Harry Brook, while utilising Jofra Archer and others, noted the failure in achieving defendable scores. Poor performances persisted with England's batsmen faltering to opposition bowling. England needs to recalibrate quickly as they gear up for the upcoming Ashes in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

