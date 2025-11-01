Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers: From Humble Beginnings to World Cup Glory

India's women's cricket team is on the brink of history as they prepare to face South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. With significant advancements in facilities and support, the team seeks its first title, aspiring to elevate the women's game in cricket-loving India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:51 IST
India's Women Cricketers: From Humble Beginnings to World Cup Glory

Indian women's cricket has transformed remarkably from humble beginnings to challenging for a World Cup crown. From traveling unreserved and sleeping on dormitory floors, the team now enjoys top facilities and stands at the threshold of history, seeking its first World Cup triumph.

Twice falling short in the finals of 1998 and 2017, the Indian women are once again in the spotlight as they prepare to take on South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Former captain Shantha Rangaswamy expressed confidence in the team's abilities, citing their hard work and improved support systems as driving factors for success.

Rangaswamy highlighted the potential impact of a win for women's cricket in India, drawing parallels to the historic 1983 Men's World Cup victory. She praised significant contributions from officials like Jay Shah and acknowledged the team's extraordinary performances, particularly Harmanpreet Kaur's semifinal heroics against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025