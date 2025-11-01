India's Women Cricketers: From Humble Beginnings to World Cup Glory

Indian women's cricket has transformed remarkably from humble beginnings to challenging for a World Cup crown. From traveling unreserved and sleeping on dormitory floors, the team now enjoys top facilities and stands at the threshold of history, seeking its first World Cup triumph.

Twice falling short in the finals of 1998 and 2017, the Indian women are once again in the spotlight as they prepare to take on South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Former captain Shantha Rangaswamy expressed confidence in the team's abilities, citing their hard work and improved support systems as driving factors for success.

Rangaswamy highlighted the potential impact of a win for women's cricket in India, drawing parallels to the historic 1983 Men's World Cup victory. She praised significant contributions from officials like Jay Shah and acknowledged the team's extraordinary performances, particularly Harmanpreet Kaur's semifinal heroics against Australia.

