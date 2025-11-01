Arindam Bhattacharya: The Goalkeeper's Final Whistle

Arindam Bhattacharya, a name synonymous with Indian football goalkeeping, announced his retirement after an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades. Known for his time in the I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL), Bhattacharya's journey was both inspiring and heartfelt.

The seasoned goalkeeper took to social media to express his emotions, sharing memories from his beginnings in Kolkata's suburbs to playing for the renowned Mohun Bagan and East Bengal clubs. Reflecting on battles won, friendships forged, and lessons learned, Arindam voiced deep gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career.

From winning the I-League with Churchill Brothers to lifting the ISL title with ATK and receiving the Golden Glove, Arindam's career was studded with accolades. He also played for India's national team several times. The 35-year-old bid farewell with profound appreciation, highlighting the unyielding support of his family and his lifelong dream fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)