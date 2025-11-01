England's Commanding Victory Over Australia at Twickenham

England commenced their Autumn International campaign in style with a commanding 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham. The victory marks England's eighth consecutive win, further solidifying their dominance on the international rugby scene.

Despite a promising start, England only led 10-7 at half-time. Ben Earl's early try and Harry Potter's interception try for Australia kept the game tense. However, the introduction of five British and Irish Lions forwards, including flanker Henry Pollock, tipped the balance decisively in England's favor.

The match saw remarkable contributions from England's players. Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell added a third try, cleverly capitalizing on a maul, while replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie celebrated his 50th appearance with a fourth try, reflecting England's superior control in the game.

