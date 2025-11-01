Left Menu

England's Commanding Victory Over Australia at Twickenham

England started their Autumn International campaign with a dominant 25-7 win over Australia at Twickenham, extending their winning streak to eight. England initially led 10-7, but strategic substitutions in the second half helped secure the victory with three additional tries, showcasing their overall superiority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:36 IST
England's Commanding Victory Over Australia at Twickenham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England commenced their Autumn International campaign in style with a commanding 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham. The victory marks England's eighth consecutive win, further solidifying their dominance on the international rugby scene.

Despite a promising start, England only led 10-7 at half-time. Ben Earl's early try and Harry Potter's interception try for Australia kept the game tense. However, the introduction of five British and Irish Lions forwards, including flanker Henry Pollock, tipped the balance decisively in England's favor.

The match saw remarkable contributions from England's players. Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell added a third try, cleverly capitalizing on a maul, while replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie celebrated his 50th appearance with a fourth try, reflecting England's superior control in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025