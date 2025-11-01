Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Decisive Win Over England

Australia secured the Ashes series with a decisive 14-4 victory over England, showcasing their world champion credentials. The match, held on Saturday, saw Australia's Munster and Young deliver second-half tries that sealed their success in the second test.

England presented a formidable challenge in the first half, keeping the game competitive at 4-4. Despite missing the creativity required to overcome the Australian squad, England's effort was commendable. Munster, named man of the match, expressed satisfaction with Australia's defensive resilience.

Australia's victory marks their first Ashes triumph in 22 years, extending their winning streak against Britain since 1970. The final test is set to take place next Saturday in Leeds.

