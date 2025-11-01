Left Menu

Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Decisive Win Over England

Australia defeated England 14-4 in the second test, securing the Ashes rugby league series with a 2-0 lead. Despite England's strong first-half resistance, Australia's Munster and Young scored key tries. The win marks Australia's first Ashes victory in 22 years, showcasing their world champion pedigree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:42 IST
Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Decisive Win Over England

Australia secured the Ashes series with a decisive 14-4 victory over England, showcasing their world champion credentials. The match, held on Saturday, saw Australia's Munster and Young deliver second-half tries that sealed their success in the second test.

England presented a formidable challenge in the first half, keeping the game competitive at 4-4. Despite missing the creativity required to overcome the Australian squad, England's effort was commendable. Munster, named man of the match, expressed satisfaction with Australia's defensive resilience.

Australia's victory marks their first Ashes triumph in 22 years, extending their winning streak against Britain since 1970. The final test is set to take place next Saturday in Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025