Indian Women's Cricket: On the Brink of a Historic World Cup Victory

Indian women's cricket has transformed from humble beginnings to a hopeful World Cup victory. Twice runners-up, they face South Africa in the final. Support from former players like Shantha Rangaswamy highlights growth backed by the BCCI. Victory may inspire further increases in female players.

Indian women's cricket, once plagued by inadequate facilities, is now on the verge of a historic World Cup win. The team, which previously endured difficult conditions, will compete in the finals against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium.

Twice denied the trophy in previous finals, the team is led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Former captain Shantha Rangaswamy believes they have earned their place in history. She reminisces about the past struggles and attributes the current success to the foundation laid decades ago.

Rangaswamy emphasizes the potential surge in female cricket participation if the team wins. She credits BCCI's former secretary Jay Shah for significant developments, including the Women's Premier League. As anticipation builds, a World Cup victory may change the landscape of women's cricket in India.

