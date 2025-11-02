Babar Azam's Heroics Secure T20 Series for Pakistan
Babar Azam led Pakistan to victory with his stellar 68-run performance against South Africa in the T20 series finale. Despite early struggles in the series, Azam's innings, alongside Salman Agha, clinched the series win. Shaheen Afridi's bowling also played a key role by limiting South Africa's score.
Babar Azam showcased his exceptional cricket skills by scoring 68 runs off 47 deliveries, ensuring Pakistan's victory over South Africa by four wickets in the third and decisive Twenty20 International match on Saturday.
Pakistan, electing to bowl first, successfully restricted South Africa to 139 for nine and achieved their target with six balls to spare. Azam, despite initial struggles in the series, secured the win on a challenging pitch with seam-friendly conditions.
An impressive partnership of 76 runs between Azam and captain Salman Agha proved pivotal. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi delivered early wickets, aiding the home team's defense. South African captain Donovan Ferreira acknowledged their batting shortfall, while crediting his bowlers for their effort. The teams now look ahead to the upcoming One-Day International series in Faisalabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babar Azam
- Pakistan
- T20
- cricket
- South Africa
- victory
- series win
- Shaheen Afridi
- Salman Agha
- Lahore
ALSO READ
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stellar Pitching Leads Dodgers to World Series Victory
Dodgers Clinch World Series in Thrilling Extra-Inning Victory
Dodgers' Thrilling Extra-Inning Victory Secures Repeat Championship
Babar Azam's Heroics Seal T20 Series Victory for Pakistan
Gonçalo Ramos Seals Victory for PSG in Thrilling Finish