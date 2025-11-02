Left Menu

Ronaldo's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Al-Nassr to Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute penalty to seal Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Despite being 40, Ronaldo aims to win the SPL title, scoring 8 goals in 7 matches. Focused on team success, Ronaldo emphasizes the importance of collective victory over individual accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:16 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

In a nail-biting finish, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a crucial last-minute penalty, securing Al-Nassr's narrow 2-1 triumph over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who equalized in the 37th minute, expressed his exhilaration during the pivotal match, noting, "Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before, but this is football, this is my life," in an interview with Thmanyah Sports.

Aiming for the SPL title, Ronaldo emphasized the importance of collective success over individual accolades. He remarked on their current leading position, highlighting the need for persistence as the season progresses. The Portuguese international, with 8 goals in 7 matches, remains devoted to securing the league championship with his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

