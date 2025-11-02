Ronaldo's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Al-Nassr to Victory

In a nail-biting finish, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a crucial last-minute penalty, securing Al-Nassr's narrow 2-1 triumph over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who equalized in the 37th minute, expressed his exhilaration during the pivotal match, noting, "Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before, but this is football, this is my life," in an interview with Thmanyah Sports.

Aiming for the SPL title, Ronaldo emphasized the importance of collective success over individual accolades. He remarked on their current leading position, highlighting the need for persistence as the season progresses. The Portuguese international, with 8 goals in 7 matches, remains devoted to securing the league championship with his team.

