Sinner and Auger-Aliassime to Vie in Thrilling Paris Masters Showdown
Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev with a decisive 6-0 6-1 win to reach the Paris Masters final, where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner, striving for the world number one ATP ranking, capitalized on Carlos Alcaraz's early exit, while Auger-Aliassime secured his final spot after beating Alexander Bublik.
In a commanding performance, Jannik Sinner toppled Alexander Zverev 6-0 6-1, securing his place in the Paris Masters final. Sinner is now on the verge of regaining the world number one ranking after Carlos Alcaraz's unexpected defeat.
Sinner's efficient victory over Zverev extended his remarkable indoor winning streak to 25 matches. The Italian displayed dominance from the outset, breaking Zverev in the very first game and maintaining control throughout the match.
Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced to the final after a hard-fought win against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. His victory puts him in a strong position to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. The Canadian is set to face Sinner in what promises to be a thrilling final on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
