Swiatek Wins in Style: Sets the Stage at WTA Finals

In a commanding display of skill, Iga Swiatek dispatched Madison Keys in straight sets on the first day of the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The Wimbledon champion took just over an hour to secure her victory, defeating Keys 6-1, 6-2 in this prestigious competition featuring the world's top eight female players.

Swiatek, who won 58 of 87 points, expressed her satisfaction with maintaining focus throughout the match. This marks Keys' return to competitive tennis after a 68-day hiatus since her U.S. Open first-round exit. Now, Keys must overcome challenges from Amanda Anisimova and Elena Rybakina to progress in the Serena Williams Group.

Meanwhile, in other action, Rybakina triumphed over Anisimova with a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory. The existing format sees the top two from each group moving to the semifinals, with the ultimate WTA Finals champion earning $5.235 million in prize money. In the Stefanie Graf group, notable matches include Aryna Sabalenka versus Jasmine Paolini, and Coco Gauff against Jessica Pegula.

(With inputs from agencies.)