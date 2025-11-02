India's Stellar Achievement at Asian Youth Games 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended congratulations to Indian athletes for their remarkable performance at the Asian Youth Games 2025, where they earned a total of 48 medals.

Competing in Manama, Bahrain, the Indian contingent secured 13 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze medals, achieving their best-ever performance and ranking sixth overall.

Modi expressed his pride, acknowledging the athletes' passion, determination, and hard work, and wished them well for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)