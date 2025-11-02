Left Menu

India's Stellar Achievement at Asian Youth Games 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian athletes for their outstanding performance at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. India secured a total of 48 medals, including 13 golds, ranking sixth among competitors. Modi praised their dedication and extended best wishes for future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:26 IST
India's Stellar Achievement at Asian Youth Games 2025
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended congratulations to Indian athletes for their remarkable performance at the Asian Youth Games 2025, where they earned a total of 48 medals.

Competing in Manama, Bahrain, the Indian contingent secured 13 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze medals, achieving their best-ever performance and ranking sixth overall.

Modi expressed his pride, acknowledging the athletes' passion, determination, and hard work, and wished them well for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

