Shafali Verma's Stunning Fifty Leads India in Women's World Cup Final

Shafali Verma scored her first fifty in three years, as India reached 114 for one against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. She was instrumental in a strong start with Smriti Mandhana, creating a 104-run opening partnership after South Africa elected to bowl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:25 IST
In a thrilling display at the Women's World Cup final, Shafali Verma brought the Indian team to 114 for one, marking her first fifty in three years. This significant performance was instrumental as India faced South Africa on a highly anticipated Sunday.

Coming in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal during the semifinal against Australia, Verma achieved her fifth ODI half-century in just 49 balls, hitting five boundaries and a six. Her partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana resulted in a formidable 104-run opening stand.

Despite an initial two-hour delay owing to a wet outfield from heavy rains, the match was played in its entirety, providing a full 50-over showcase in which South Africa, participating in their first World Cup final, chose to bowl first.

